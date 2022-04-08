Russia’s Putin has given up on capturing Kyiv: US Defense Secretary

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Thursday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has given up on capturing Kyiv after the Ukrainian army pressured his military to retreat from the capital.

“Putin thought that he could very rapidly take over the country of Ukraine, very rapidly capture this capital city. He was wrong… in part because of the stiffness of the resistance he encountered,” Austin stated at a listening to of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Congress.

He added: “I think Putin has given up on his efforts to capture the capital city and is now focused on the south and east of the country. And our goal is to give the Ukrainians everything they need, that we can possibly get to them, as fast as we can get it to them so that they can be successful in that fight as well.”

Kyiv has referred to as for speedy supply of extra weaponry as Moscow not too long ago retreated from the Ukrainian capital focusing as a substitute on launching an offensive on the east of the nation.

The preventing in that area will likely be tougher for Ukrainians and therefore they would wish extra army assist from the US, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley stated.

“This is not an easy fight that they’re involved in… There’s a significant battle yet ahead down in the southeast… They [Ukrainians] are asking for and they could probably use additional armor and artillery, and we are looking to our allies and partners to get those types of weapons that require no training,” Milley added.

“The battle down within the southeast – the terrain is totally different than it’s within the north. It is rather more open and lends itself to armor, mechanized offensive operations, on each side. And so these are the programs that they are searching for,” he stated.

