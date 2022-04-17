Russia’s Putin has ‘his own war logic’, believes he’s winning: Austria’s Chancellor

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer mentioned that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has his “own war logic” and believes he’s profitable the battle he launched in opposition to Ukraine.

Nehammer was the primary Western chief to have a face-to-face with Putin since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Austrian chief mentioned he confronted Putin about Russian atrocities dedicated in Ukraine after visiting the nation himself and seeing the proof of “war crimes” first-hand.

“It was not a friendly conversation; it was a frank and tough conversation. And I told him what I saw. I saw the war crimes. I saw the massive loss of the Russian army,” Nehammer instructed NBC in an interview aired on Sunday.

“I think he is now in his own war logic. He thinks the war is necessary for security guarantees for the Russian Federation. He doesn’t trust the international community. He blames the Ukrainians for genocide in the Donbas region. So, well, he is now in his world, but I think he knows what is going on now in Ukraine,” Nehammer mentioned.

“I think this is necessary. You know, at the end of our talks, he told me in German it’s better the war ends earlier than later. So I think he knows exactly what’s going on now. And we have to confront him. In other words, we have to look in his eyes and we have to confront him with that, what we see in Ukraine,” he added.

