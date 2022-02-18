Russia’s Putin hosts Belarus’ Lukashenko in Kremlin for security talks, drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed his shut ally Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the Kremlin on Friday, asserting the leaders would talk about navy cooperation and oversee upcoming conflict video games.

Lukashenko’s go to to Russia comes as Moscow is dealing with off towards the West over European and Ukrainian safety, tensions worsened by giant Russian drills in Belarus.

“We will of course talk about the situation in the region, assess how military cooperation is going, including the ongoing military drills,” Putin instructed Lukashenko forward of talks.

“Tomorrow we will even participate in one of the most significant events in this complex of military cooperation,” the Russian chief mentioned.

The Russian protection ministry introduced earlier Friday that Putin would oversee navy workouts the next day that will contain the launch of cruise and ballistic missiles.

Belarus, wedged between Russia and European Union member states, turned extra carefully aligned with Russia within the wake of historic anti-Lukashenko protests in 2020.

“Our Western partners — as you call them — have brought the military-political spectrum to the forefront, and we have to react to it, including by holding military exercises and through diplomacy,” Lukashenko instructed Putin in Moscow.

He additionally accused Western leaders of “scaring the world by saying that ‘tomorrow’ we will attack, encircle, destroy Ukraine.”

Washington has estimated that some 30,000 Russian troops have deployed to neighboring Belarus as a part of joint workouts which can be as a consequence of run till Sunday.

Those drills in addition to different large-scale workouts close to Ukraine have fueled issues in European capitals and Washington that Moscow is making ready an assault on its neighbor.

Russia has denied creating plans and accused Ukraine of breaching ceasefire agreements within the east of the nation, the place the military is preventing pro-Moscow separatists.

Lukashenko mentioned Thursday his nation might host nuclear weapons if it faces any exterior threats, as tensions soar between his ally Putin and Western leaders.

