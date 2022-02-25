Russia’s Putin ready to send delegation to Belarus for Ukraine talks: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Friday stated President Vladimir Putin was able to ship a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow’s invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the Russian chief was “ready” to ship a high-level delegation “for talks with a Ukrainian delegation” to Belarusian capital Minsk, which has beforehand hosted rounds of peace talks over the Ukraine disaster.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He stated Putin’s ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, advised him that he would “create the conditions” for such a summit.

Russia has 1000’s of troops stationed in Belarus, and Ukraine stated it was being attacked from a number of sides — together with from Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had repeatedly known as for talks with the Russian chief throughout a weeks-long diplomatic push through which Western nations tried to discourage Putin from launching an assault.

Hours earlier than Putin introduced he was sending troops to Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated he tried to name the Kremlin chief however “there was no answer, only silence.”

As Russian troops closed in on Kyiv on Friday, Zelenskyy issued a brand new assertion urging talks.

“I would like to address the President of the Russian Federation once again. Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people,” he stated.

Putin introduced the beginning of a army operation in opposition to Ukraine within the hourly hours of Thursday, when Moscow was asleep.

He did so after recognizing two pro-Moscow separatist republics in jap Ukraine as impartial.

The West has imposed a barrage of worldwide sanctions on Moscow in response, however Ukraine has stated it ought to do extra.

Read extra:

Putin tells Xi that Russia willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine

Moldovan-flagged tanker hit by missile on Ukraine coast

Pope Francis went to Russian embassy to express concern over war to Moscow envoy