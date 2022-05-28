Russia’s Putin says he’s willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

Russian President Vladimir Putin advised the leaders of France and Germany in a telephone name on Saturday that Russia was keen to debate methods to make it doable for Ukraine to renew shipments of grain from Black Sea ports, the Kremlin mentioned.

Russia and Ukraine account for practically a 3rd of world wheat provides, whereas Russia can also be a key international fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a serious exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

“For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports,” the Kremlin mentioned.

It mentioned he additionally knowledgeable French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Russia was prepared to extend its export of fertilizers and agricultural merchandise if sanctions in opposition to it have been lifted – a requirement he has raised in conversations with the Italian and Austrian leaders in current days.

Ukraine and Western nations have accused Russia of weaponizing the meals disaster created by its invasion of Ukraine, which has despatched the costs of grains, cooking oils, gasoline and fertilizer hovering.

Russia has blamed the scenario on Western sanctions in opposition to it, and on the mining of Ukrainian ports.

The Kremlin mentioned Putin additionally mentioned Russia was keen to renew talks with Ukraine.

“Special attention was paid to the status of the negotiations that are frozen because of Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin confirmed the Russian side’s openness to resume dialogue,” it mentioned.

Scholz and Macron requested Putin to carry “direct serious negotiations” together with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the German chancellor’s workplace mentioned.

The German Chancellor and the French President additionally “called on the Russian President to ensure an improvement in the humanitarian situation of the civilian population” in Ukraine.

The two European leaders “took positive note of the Russian president’s commitment to treat captured fighters in accordance with international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, and to ensure unhindered access to the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

According to the Elysee palace, Macron and Scholz additionally urged Putin to launch the two,500 Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal metal plant detained by Russian forces.

