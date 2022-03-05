Asia
Russia’s Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war
President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia had been akin to a declaration of struggle and defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow wanted to defend Russian audio system in Ukraine’s east in addition to its personal pursuits.
Speaking to feminine flight attendants in feedback broadcast on state tv, the Kremlin chief stated Russia wished Ukraine to be “demilitarized,” “denazified” and that Ukraine ought to have impartial standing.
Developing