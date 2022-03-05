Asia

Russia’s Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham31 mins ago
26 Less than a minute


President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia had been akin to a declaration of struggle and defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow wanted to defend Russian audio system in Ukraine’s east in addition to its personal pursuits.

Speaking to feminine flight attendants in feedback broadcast on state tv, the Kremlin chief stated Russia wished Ukraine to be “demilitarized,” “denazified” and that Ukraine ought to have impartial standing.

Developing



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham31 mins ago
26 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button