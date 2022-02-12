Russia’s Putin tells Macron invasion claims of Ukraine are ‘provocative speculation’

Russian President Vladimir Putin advised his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Saturday that accusations Moscow plans to assault Ukraine have been “provocative speculation” and will result in a battle within the ex-Soviet nation.

Putin and Macron mentioned what Moscow known as “provocative speculation related to an allegedly planned Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine,” the Kremlin mentioned after telephone talks, including that “conditions are being created for possible aggressive actions of the Ukrainian security forces in the Donbass.”

Meanwhile, It is predicted that President Putin and US President Joe Biden are to carry a high-stakes phone name on Saturday as tensions over a risk imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the US announced plans to evacuate its embassy within the Ukrainian capital.

