Russia’s Putin tells Xi Jinping of new deal that could sell more gas to China

President Vladimir Putin advised Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday that Russia had ready a brand new deal to produce China with extra gasoline amid strained ties with the West over Ukraine and different points.

Russia, a significant hydrocarbon exporter and already Beijing’s No. 3 gasoline provider, has been strengthening ties with China, the world’s greatest vitality shopper.

“Our oilmen have prepared very good new solutions on hydrocarbon supplies to the People’s Republic of China,” Putin stated in a gathering with Xi to debate nearer cooperation.

“And a step forward was made in the gas industry, I mean a new contract on supplying 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year to China from Russia’s Far East,” stated Putin, who was in Beijing to attend the Winter Olympics.

Russia sends gasoline to China by way of its Power of Siberia pipeline, which started pumping provides in 2019, and by transport liquefied pure gasoline (LNG). It exported 16.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gasoline to China in 2021.

Russia provided 10.5 bcm of gasoline in 2021 by way of the Power of Siberia pipeline and this was because of rise to 38 bcm by 2025 beneath a earlier deal.

The Power of Siberia community is impartial of one other grid that sends gasoline to Europe, the place gasoline costs have surged to document ranges, one among a number of sources of pressure between the West and Moscow.

Putin is accompanied by a number of Russian officers and enterprise executives, together with Igor Sechin, head of oil big Rosneft. Alexei Miller, the pinnacle of Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russia’s gasoline exports by pipeline, just isn’t within the delegation.

