Russia’s repression — Ukraine jet confusion — Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov

In this episode, we learn the way the warfare in Ukraine is being reported inside Russia and unpack the confusion over whether or not Poland will provide fighter jets to the Ukrainian authorities. You’ll additionally hear from Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Latvian PM Krišjānis Kariņš.

Reflecting on one other tumultuous week, POLITICO’s Andrew Gray is joined by Moscow correspondent Eva Hartog, who recounts how Russia has modified dramatically within the house of some weeks with repressive measures equivalent to a fierce crackdown on impartial media. She additionally describes the messaging popping out of the Kremlin and the way it’s touchdown with the Russian inhabitants.

Andrew can be joined by Chief Europe Correspondent Matthew Karnitschnig, who analyzes the dilemma dealing with the EU over calls to ban Russian power imports and unpacks the on-again-off-again saga over whether or not Poland will ship fighter jets to Ukraine.

Our particular visitor is Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. He tells POLITICO’s Lili Bayer that Bulgaria ought to be counted as a full supporter of NATO and EU motion in opposition to Moscow regardless of its ties to Russia, however admits some proposed measures could be significantly laborious for his nation.

We additionally hear from Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on what he believes is Vladimir Putin’s actual aim in Ukraine and past. Our dialog with him was recorded earlier than the invasion started however this excerpt has caught with us and stays fairly prescient.