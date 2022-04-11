Russia’s Roscosmos to Come Up With Plan to Terminate ISS Cooperation

The Russian house company, Roscosmos, will inform Russian President Vladimir Putin within the close to way forward for its opinion on whether or not to proceed cooperating with Western companions on the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin informed Sputnik.

“Our stance was recently discussed at the supervisory board of Roscosmos, which includes representatives of key ministries and departments related to the work of Roscosmos, and is headed by the relevant Deputy Prime Minister. We plan to report our position to the President in the near future,” Rogozin mentioned.

On Saturday, Rogozin mentioned that the Russian house company will quickly inform the Russian authorities of the way it plans to terminate cooperation with its Western companions (US, EU, Canadian, and Japanese house businesses) on the ISS.

Rogozin identified that Russia and the Western international locations might cooperate in house solely after they elevate all sanctions imposed on Russia.