Russia’s Rosneft seeks pre-payment in rubles for oil products

Russia’s prime oil firm Rosneft supplied oil merchandise from its refineries for loading throughout May-June in a young requiring pre-payment in rubles, three market sources instructed Reuters on Tuesday.

As Russia seeks to offset the impression of Western sanctions imposed on the nation over its invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has demanded that patrons of fuel offered by Russian fuel monopoly Gazprom pay in rubles.

Rosneft has adopted on the footsteps of Putin’s orders to Gazprom and requested for one hundred pc prepayment and conversion of the cost into rubles for purchases of its oil.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, Rosneft supplied 6.5 million tons of crude oil through tenders for loading in May-June, in search of full pre-payment in rubles for the primary time. However, it failed to secure any sales as phrases proved exhausting to satisfy, Reuters sources mentioned.

Even so, Rosneft required the identical phrases for its oil product volumes, Reuters sources citing the tender paperwork mentioned.

The firm additionally gave patrons the choice, the place it’s not doable to pay in rubles, to pay in Chinese yuan, US {dollars}, euros, United Arab Emirates dirhams and Turkish lira, the sources mentioned. These choices, nevertheless, could be topic to negotiation and could possibly be refused by Rosneft.

Bids have been invited for about 2 million tons of gasoline oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO), 1.4 million tons of naphtha and 1 million tons of marine diesel oil (MDO), merchants added.

The tenders closed on April 25 and the outcomes must be introduced no later than May 13, the sources mentioned.

Most of Rosneft’s oil product volumes loading in 2022 had been offered through time period contracts to patrons, however lately lots of them determined to chop shopping for of Russian oil merchandise amid warning about Western sanctions and points with funds and transport.

The European Union has not imposed a ban on imports of oil merchandise from Russian refineries but however it’s contemplating choices to chop imports of Russian oil as a part of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special military operation.”

Read extra:

Kyiv razes Soviet monument to Ukraine-Russia friendship

Russia’s expulsion of 40 German diplomats not ‘justified’: Berlin

EU sees way to pay for Russian gas without breaching sanctions