Russia’s ruble continues its slide as new curbs restrict access to foreign currency.





Elizabeth Holmes was a star entrepreneur whose trial for defrauding traders in her blood-testing start-up grew to become one of many greatest Silicon Valley spectacles for the reason that introduction of the iPhone. Her conviction in January marked a uncommon second within the boastful historical past of know-how: A chief government was held criminally accountable for mendacity.

For a lot of her trial, Ms. Holmes sought to blame her deputy and former boyfriend, Ramesh Balwani, for what went fallacious at her firm, Theranos. Now Mr. Balwani, who is called Sunny, can have the chance to reply in his personal fraud trial. Jury choice started on Wednesday in the identical federal courtroom in San Jose, Calif., the place Ms. Holmes’s destiny was decided.

The first trial supplied, and the second trial guarantees, an in depth examination of an uncommon relationship between a younger girl and an older man. Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani had a secret romance that was additionally an expert alliance, an thrilling promise to enhance well being look after tens of millions that as a substitute put sufferers in danger. Their blood testing didn’t work, whilst they assumed new and higher know-how would rescue them from their reckless claims.

Mr. Balwani, 57, is a former software program government who made a fortune in the course of the late Nineties dot-com increase. He befriended Ms. Holmes once they had been finding out in China the summer time earlier than her freshman yr at Stanford University. Their romantic relationship ultimately led him to affix Theranos in 2009 as president and chief working officer.

He was the other of a star, barely talked about within the glowing cover stories about Ms. Holmes and Theranos. By all proof, nevertheless, Mr. Balwani and Ms. Holmes, now 38, had been a staff that dominated the start-up tightly. Few knew they had been in a relationship.

“She was the Wizard of Oz, dazzling the investors and media, but he was the one behind the curtain working the machinery,” mentioned Reed Kathrein, a San Francisco lawyer who efficiently sued Ms. Holmes and Theranos in 2016 on behalf of traders. He mentioned he was assured the prosecution would present that “he knew she was lying and never put a stop to it.” “He knew everything,” Mr. Kathrein mentioned. Mr. Balwani’s trial will go over acquainted floor. He faces the identical 12 prices that Ms. Holmes initially confronted. (One rely was dropped after a procedural error by the federal government.) He has pleaded not responsible. Ms. Holmes was discovered responsible on 4 counts of defrauding traders and acquitted on 4 counts of defrauding sufferers; the jury deadlocked on the remaining three investor counts. She will probably be sentenced within the fall. Elizabeth Holmes, heart, along with her mom, Noel, and accomplice, Billy Evans, throughout her trial. Credit… Jim Wilson/The New York Times The consensus amongst authorized consultants following the case is that the federal government’s profitable prosecution of Ms. Holmes will give it a lift in Mr. Balwani’s trial. “​​The government has had the opportunity to do a full run, so they will have learned what worked and what didn’t,” mentioned James Melendres, a former federal prosecutor who represents company purchasers. Prosecutors, Mr. Balwani and his attorneys declined to remark. Through her attorneys, Ms. Holmes declined to remark. While Ms. Holmes’s background has been extensively documented, comparatively little is understood about Mr. Balwani, together with why he’s referred to as Sunny. An skilled software program government, he had the great luck to have his start-up bought by a bigger agency proper earlier than the 2000 inventory market crash, yielding him about $40 million. He received a divorce, went again to highschool to get an M.B.A. and examine pc science, and purchased fancy automobiles. (His license plate, in a nod to Karl Marx, was DASKPTL.) When he joined Theranos, he invested tens of millions of his personal cash in it, his attorneys have mentioned. At Theranos, he had a fame for being a harsh, demanding boss who grew to become more and more paranoid that workers would steal commerce secrets and techniques that may supposedly revolutionize blood testing. In an incident recounted by the journalist John Carreyrou, Mr. Balwani referred to as the police to chase after a departing worker, explaining that the previous employee “stole property in his mind.” Mr. Balwani’s attorneys are anticipated to emphasise his lack of expertise in biomedical gadgets, which had been on the coronary heart of Theranos’s claims. Legal consultants mentioned he was unlikely to testify. He’d almost definitely be much less sympathetic on the witness stand than Ms. Holmes, a brand new mom who played up her youth and arrived in courtroom holding arms along with her mom and her accomplice. “He doesn’t have those optics in his favor,” mentioned Ann Kim, a former federal prosecutor who represents firms present process authorities investigations. When Ms. Holmes took the stand in her protection, she tried to upend the narrative round her spectacular downfall, introducing bombshell allegations of abuse towards Mr. Balwani. He denied the accusations, and textual content messages launched in the course of the trial depicted a relationship of roughly equals, particularly as the corporate got here below strain from whistle-blowers and the media. “The whole thing that we have to respond to liars is ridiculous,” Ms. Holmes fumed in a single message. Mr. Balwani promised retaliation towards their accusers: “We will also take legal action once this is behind us.” At the center of the federal government pursuit of each defendants is the argument that they stepped over the road from hype — as frequent in Silicon Valley as respiratory — into deceit. Ms. Holmes might conjure up an alternate actuality with the easy ease of her role model, the Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Witnesses in her trial testified that she had made folks consider she would change the world. Investors poured practically $1 billion into Theranos. Mr. Balwani, like most of lifeless humanity, possessed no such presents. There is just one video of him on-line, however it’s revelatory of his fashion. In March 2014, when Theranos was rolling out its finger-prick blood testing system in Walgreens in Arizona, Mr. Balwani gave a presentation on “Healthcare Innovation” to the Arizona Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee. He wasn’t initially alleged to do it — Ms. Holmes needed to cancel — and didn’t appear to be he was having fun with himself. A Theranos Wellness Center inside a Walgreens pharmacy in Phoenix in 2016. Credit… Steve Craft for The New York Times Mr. Balwani instructed the legislators that the corporate was engaged on “something that we believe is magical.” He talked about one specific affected person, who “had no limbs.” When this man needed to give blood, the needle went into his neck. At the Theranos clinic, nevertheless, “he had a small limb attached to his body” and “we were able to do a finger prick on him.” How a limbless particular person instantly gained a limb was not defined. It was virtually as if Mr. Balwani had dared the senators to level out that Theranos was actually magical considering. They didn’t. Instead, they saluted him. “I love bringing the free market to our health care system,” mentioned State Senator Kelli Ward, a Republican, who famous that she was a household physician. (Senator Ward is now the chair of the State Republican Party and was lively in efforts to overturn native election ends in favor of President Trump. “It’s even clearer now that we need to allow the free market to work,” she mentioned in an e-mail.) Neither the prosecution nor the protection has filed its last checklist of witnesses for Mr. Balwani’s trial. In December, the attorneys filed their proposed questionnaires for potential jurors, together with a preliminary witness checklist. A handful of potential witnesses from the Holmes trial had been struck for apparent causes, together with Ms. Holmes’s mom, Noel, and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a Theranos board member. Mindy Mechanic, the Holmes staff’s knowledgeable witness on home abuse who finally didn’t take the stand, was additionally eliminated. Mr. Balwani’s authorized staff named consultants on forensic accounting, mental property and SQL databases. One potential witness for the federal government would make headlines. Ms. Holmes is, nevertheless, exceedingly unlikely to testify, even when doing so may cut back her jail sentence. “She seems likely to fight this to the end of the earth,” mentioned Jen Kennedy Park, a white-collar protection lawyer.





