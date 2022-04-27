Russia’s threat to retaliate against US-Japan naval exercises shows it’s getting jumpy, analysts say

The menace is simply the newest salvo from Moscow, which has been angered by Japan’s assist for Ukraine and its rising ties with NATO international locations, and is popping up the warmth in a long-running dispute over the sovereignty of islands captured by Soviet forces on the finish of World War II.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov mentioned Tuesday that US-Japan naval workout routines had been “potentially offensive in nature,” in keeping with a report on Tuesday by Russian state information company RIA-Novosti.

“We see such actions by the Japanese side as a threat to the security of our country,” Morgulov mentioned. “If such practices expand, Russia will take retaliatory measures in the interests of strengthening its defense capabilities.”

However, he didn’t specify which US-Japan workout routines he was speaking about — nor did he make express what type Russia’s retaliation may take.

Japan has not but responded to Morgulov’s remarks and has not responded to a CNN request for remark.

The US and Japanese navies final week wrapped up joint workout routines within the East China Sea and Philippine Sea headlined by the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

Earlier within the month, the Abraham Lincoln led related joint drills within the Sea of Japan, upon which Russia has a prolonged shoreline.

According to the US Navy, the US and Japan routinely maintain joint naval workout routines within the Indo-Pacific to “maintain stability in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

A lingering World War II dispute

Tensions between Tokyo and Moscow have been rising, fueled by Japan’s assist of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of its western neighbor and by the dispute between Japan and Russia over the sovereignty of islands north of Japan that had been captured by Soviet forces following Japan’s give up to Allied forces on the finish of World War II.

Japan on Friday described 4 disputed islands as “illegally occupied” by Russia, the primary time in 20 years it has used such language.

In its annual diplomatic report launched Friday, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs additionally referred to the islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils, as Japan’s “Northern Territories.”

Per the report, Japan sees the islands as “Japanese territories over which Japan holds sovereign rights, but are currently illegally occupied by Russia.”

While that dispute has simmered for many years, Japan’s assist for Ukraine has turned up the warmth within the relationship between Moscow and Tokyo.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to supply meals and medication, extra monetary assist, small drones and protecting face masks to Ukraine, in keeping with a press release launched by the nation’s Foreign Ministry.

Kishida’s announcement got here after he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the fourth time this 12 months.

Earlier this month, Japan expelled eight Russian diplomats and officers as a result of struggle in Ukraine.

Japan’s actions ‘predictable and clear’

Analysts mentioned Moscow is jumpy proper now and taking out frustrations on Japan.

“Japan and the US haven’t done anything out of the ordinary … nothing that would really seem to prompt this level of response,” mentioned James D.J. Brown, affiliate professor of political science at Temple University in Tokyo.

Drew Thompson, a senior analysis fellow on the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy on the National University of Singapore, echoed these ideas, saying elevated navy cooperation with the US is the wise factor for Tokyo to do.

“Japan is slowly awakening to the security threats on its periphery, and it’s doing so in a predictable and transparent way consistent with a democracy,” Thompson mentioned.

Cmdr. Hayley Sims, spokesperson for the US seventh Fleet primarily based in Japan, described the joint workout routines within the Sea of Japan in early April as “routine bilateral operations.”

“Our training enhances the credibility of conventional deterrence by demonstrating the strength of our bilateral partnerships,” Sims mentioned.

But Russia has a distinct viewpoint.

“I think it really does show the increased jumpiness of the Russian side, their tendency now to view actions in their vicinity as always being potentially offensive,” Brown mentioned.

He mentioned elevated Japanese cooperation with NATO allies together with Britain and France, international locations with which Russia has disputes in Europe, exacerbate tensions within the Pacific.

“One thing that the Russians really dislike is that Japan in recent years has been strengthening cooperation with other countries beyond the United States,” Brown mentioned.

Russian provocations

Russia has been flexing its navy muscular tissues round Japan for the previous few years, analysts mentioned.

Satoru Mori, professor of latest worldwide politics at Keio University in Japan, mentioned there had been quite a few Russian provocations previously few months, like navy drills on the disputed islands and assessments of submarine-launched cruise missiles within the Sea of Japan.

“Russia has been stepping up military activities in the vicinity of Japan probably to demonstrate its ability to operate in the Far East even in the midst of invading Ukraine,” Mori mentioned.

Thompson says the Russian threats return additional, noting over the previous a number of years flights by nuclear-capable Russian bombers close to Japanese airspace and cooperation with China in aviation and naval workout routines, together with a joint Russian-Chinese naval circumnavigation of Japan’s major island of Honshu in 2021.

“This is Japan responding to dynamics that began with the strengthening of Russia-China military cooperation,” Thompson mentioned.

“That’s the change that’s driving Japanese defense planning and political resourcing, rather than a direct response to these latest Russian threats,” he mentioned. “If anything it validates Japan’s strategy to enhance its own ability to deter the use of military force against it.”