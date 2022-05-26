Russia’s Ukraine resolution flops at WHO assembly

A Russian decision on the well being disaster in war-torn Ukraine – which made no reference to Russia’s invasion – was solidly rejected by World Health Organization member states on Thursday.

Fifteen nations voted in favor of the decision co-sponsored by Syria, whereas 66 voted towards on the World Health Assembly, the annual gathering of 194 states which serves because the UN well being company’s decision-making physique.

A previous Ukrainian decision which condemned Russia’s “military aggression” in Ukraine “in the strongest terms,” and referred to as on Moscow to “cease any attacks on hospitals,” was handed by 88 votes to 12.

“We are categorically against a number of the provisions which are not based on facts,” Russian deputy ambassador Alexander Alimov instructed the meeting following the votes.

“It’s unacceptable to use the WHO as the basis for stigmatizing one country in the interests of preserving a global dominating power of another group of countries,” he stated.

“Any attempts to isolate or to blame the Russian Federation specifically for the health situation in the country is unacceptable.”

“Russia is bringing peace to Ukraine.”

