Russia’s use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine is not ‘game-changing’: US General

US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley mentioned on Wednesday that the Russian use of hypersonic weapons within the conflict towards Ukraine was not having “really significant or game-changing effects.”

The common advised a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee listening to: “Other than the speed of the weapon, in terms of its effect on a given target, we are not seeing really significant or game-changing effects to date with the delivery of the small number of hypersonics that the Russians have used.”

US protection officers had mentioned earlier this week that Russia launched between 10 to 12 hypersonic missiles towards Ukraine because it launched its invasion of the nation on February 24.

Milley added that this was the primary time hypersonic weapons had ever been utilized in fight in historical past.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mentioned: “I think he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is trying to create a specific effect with the use of that weapon [hypersonics]… And as the chairman has pointed out, it moves at a speed that makes it very difficult to interdict. But it hasn’t been a game-changer.”

Austin added that Moscow’s use of hypersonic weapons was not an indication it was making ready to escalate to nuclear weapons.

Three days into the Russian invasion, Putin mentioned in a televised handle that he had ordered the nation’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on excessive alert.

The subsequent day, Russian nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets have been positioned on enhanced fight obligation.

