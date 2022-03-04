Russia’s Vladimir Putin is ‘totally isolated’, says former Finnish PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “totally and utterly isolated,” the previous Finnish prime minister advised Euronews.

Alexander Stubb stated he was stunned that Putin determined final week to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including that we do not know what is going to occur subsequent.

“It’s very difficult for any regime in the world to work with President Putin anymore and I think he’s totally and utterly isolated,” Stubb, who can be a professor on the European University Institute’s School of Transnational Governance, stated.

He stated the sanctions from the US and European Union have resulted in Putin being in “total isolation.”

“This means that we are going to a world where there’s a real geoeconomic iron curtain between Russia and the rest of the free world,” he added.

Earlier the previous PM argued in 10 tweets that the safety risk from Russia may be very actual, including that we’re “beyond a point of no return.”

His warnings come as Russia seized Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant in jap Ukraine after heavy shelling sparked a hearth on the complicated early on Friday morning.

Stubb outlined that Putin’s threats have solely strengthened help for NATO in his native Finland and in Sweden.

Watch the complete interview within the video participant above.