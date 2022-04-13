Russia’s war on Ukraine is ‘terrorism,’ Moscow ‘worse than Nazis’: Baltic leaders

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda labelled Russia’s struggle on Ukraine “terrorism” and Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda mentioned the Russian military’s atrocities in opposition to Ukrainians have been “worse than [those committed by] Nazis”.

“This is not war, this is terrorism,” Duda informed a information convention in Kyiv after assembly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with the Presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – all NATO nations.

Meanwhile, Nauseda mentioned: “It’s even difficult to express in words, by seeing what has happened here, what are the damages and how cruel is this regime [Russian president Vladimir Putin’s]. I just cannot compare even with Nazis. I think this is worse than Nazis.”

He added: “It’s hard to speak. It’s not only what we see; it’s only what we were told on the way here. It’s hard to imagine there were whole families murdered and then buried on the spot, there were infants raped. Hate and bestiality came out. These were not humans (who did it), they were a mistake of nature. This terrible war must be stopped.”

The Baltic leaders had earlier visited the city of Bucha the place the horrific pictures of atrocities dedicated by Russian forces in opposition to Ukrainian civilians sparked a world outcry.

Last week, Ukrainian officers entered Bucha, the place the authorities mentioned over 410 residents have been killed by Russian forces. They reported mass graves, “executed” civilians, and shared pictures of our bodies left on the streets, some with their fingers certain behind their backs.

Moscow denied concentrating on civilians in Ukraine and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

