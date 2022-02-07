Russia’s wild ‘graphic’ plot revealed

US authorities have accused Russia of planning a stunning stunt designed to pave the best way for a brutal, violent invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is planning to create a “very graphic propaganda video” displaying a pretend assault from Ukraine as a way to justify a looming invasion, US officers have claimed.

Tensions between the 2 nations have been mounting for months, with Russia massing an estimated 100,000 troops and tanks alongside borders in latest weeks.

Nations all over the world have launched sanctions towards Russia within the hope of deterring an assault, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki beforehand stating the Biden administration was satisfied warfare was “imminent”.

Now, the battle has taken a brand new flip, after press secretary John Kirby advised a Pentagon briefing that intelligence instructed Russia “is planning to stage a fake attack by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces against Russian sovereign territory or against Russian-speaking people”.

“As part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations, as well as military equipment at the hands of Ukraine or the West, even to the point where some of this equipment would be made to look like it was Western supplied … to Ukraine equipment,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the video could be used to “fabricate a pretext for an invasion” of Ukraine.

An unnamed senior insider advised CNN the US understands Russia has already lined up actors and that the video might function pictures of Bayraktar drones, which Turkey had given to Ukraine, “as a means to implicate NATO in the attack”.

The official mentioned the clip, which might depict a violent explosion with a number of casualties, would “be released to underscore a threat to Russia’s security and to underpin military operations” and “could provide Putin the spark he needs to initiate and justify military operations against Ukraine”.

But Russia has denied the allegation, insisting it was not planning a so-called “false flag” operation.

It comes days after it emerged that Russia has moved blood provides to the border in what was seen as a chilling signal that Moscow was making ready for bloodshed.

Reuters broke the information final weekend, after three US officers claimed the blood provides had been meant to deal with the longer term wounded, which indicated Russia was “clearly” able to make a transfer.

The declare was backed up by CNN, with two “senior US defence officials” telling the community the blood was organised by Russia as a part of its preparation for a possible invasion.

However, one supply mentioned whereas the blood provides alone weren’t proof, the provides coupled with different indicators instructed Russia was severely beefing up its capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities beforehand hit again on the blood provide declare because the nation continues to minimise warfare speak in an obvious bid to guard Ukraine’s economic system from the impression of warfare panic.

“This information is not true,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar posted in a press release on Facebook in response to the blood provides allegation.

“Such ‘news’ is an element of information and psychological warfare. The purpose of such information is to spread panic and fear in our society.”

But a White House official advised CNN that Ukraine’s contradictory actions had been probably harmful, because it meant the nation was not correctly ready for any motion.

“We understand the difficult position (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky is in and the pressure he’s under,” the official advised the community.

“But at the same time he’s downplaying the risk of invasion, he’s asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in weapons to defend against one.

“We think it’s important to be open and candid about that threat.”