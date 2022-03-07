Rutgers avoids disaster in outlasting Penn State with March Madness 2022 berth likely

It was becoming, perhaps even poetic. Of course Rutgers didn’t make it straightforward. Of course the Scarlet Knights needed to depend on their grit and a last-second defensive stand that just about gave their followers a coronary heart assault.

It’s that attribute that has turned Rutgers right into a March contender. On Senior Day for program linchpins Geo Baker, Caleb McConnell and Ron Harper Jr., blowing out an opponent wouldn’t really feel proper.

Defending the life out of an opponent, making key performs down the stretch in a good sport they needed to have felt like an ideal finish to their dwelling script at sold-out Jersey Mike’s Arena, a heart-pounding 59-58 victory over playing-out-the-string Penn State that seemingly locks up Rutgers’ second straight NCAA Tournament bid.

After Paul Mulcahy threw the ball away within the remaining seconds, Baker wouldn’t let Sam Sessoms by him, forcing him right into a tough fadeaway on the horn that wasn’t shut. Harper led the best way with 15 factors and Cliff Omoruyi and Dean Rieber every had 9.

Ron Harper Jr. defends Penn State’s Sam Sessoms throughout Rutgers’ win on March 6, 2022. Bill Kostroun

It was at occasions ugly. Rutgers left loads of factors on the court docket. It didn’t put away the Nittany Lions regardless of a number of alternatives. But the Scarlet Knights discovered a method, as they’ve so usually during the last three years.

Over the primary eight minutes, Steve Pikiell’s staff pressured three shot-clock violations. It pressured one other after the under-four minute timeout after Penn State had reduce a 15-point deficit right down to seven.

After the Nittany Lions had pulled even on the power of a 19-6 run with 2:00 left, Harper sank one in all two free throws to provide Rutgers the lead again for good. Harper then drew an offensive foul on Seth Lundy and Sessoms missed a contested jumper. McConnell hit two free throws on the opposite finish with 31.4 seconds left, pushing the result in three. Baker, after digging out the rebound of a Greg Lee miss, hit yet one more on the line, and had the defensive stand within the remaining seconds on Sessoms.