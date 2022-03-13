‘Ruthless’: World No. 1 ranked ODI bowler Jess Jonassen dropped from Australian XI

Jess Jonassen, the world’s No. 1 ranked bowler, has been axed from Australia’s beginning XI for at the moment’s blockbuster World Cup match.

Australian spinner Jess Jonassen, the world’s No. 1 ranked ODI bowler, has been dropped from the beginning XI for Sunday’s blockbuster World Cup match towards New Zealand in Wellington.

The gifted left-armer has been omitted in favour of leg-spin duo Alan King and Amanda-Jade Wellington, who impressed throughout Australia’s earlier fixture towards Pakistan.

Jonassen, who has taken 120 ODI wickets since her worldwide debut 2012, has been a stalwart within the Australian white-team over the previous decade, however nationwide selectors have backed the leg-spinners for Sunday’s must-win contest on the Basin Reserve.

“We’ve gone aggressive,” Australian captain Meg Lanning stated on the toss.

“We want to try and take wickets if we can.

“We’ve seen throughout the tournament, that’s what helps get you the win. We feel like we’ve got a good balance (with the bowling attack) there. Hopefully we can set it up nicely with the bat first.”

Jonassen claimed 2/18 and 0/33 in Australia’s earlier two World Cup video games towards England and Pakistan respectively.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ash Gardner has returned to the facet after her Covid-19 setback whereas celebrity Tahlia McGrath has recovered from a minor heel damage.

Young fast Darcie Brown has additionally been recalled, with all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey lacking out.

“These are the games you want to be part of as a player,” Lanning stated.

“There’s a lot riding on it, New Zealand are in great form and they’ve shown that they play these conditions extremely well and their big players are performing.

“We understand it’s going to be pretty difficult and there’ll be ups and downs through the game, but if we can withstand pressure when they come hard at us … we feel like we’ve got enough firepower there to get the win.”

Australia stays undefeated within the World Cup following victories over England and Pakistan — South Africa is the one different crew but to style defeat in New Zealand this month.

The Aussies have solely misplaced two ODI matches since their notorious semi-final exit through the 2017 World Cup in England, profitable 33 of their final 35 fixtures.

New Zealand has not defeated Australia in a ladies’s ODI since early 2017, however toppled their trans-Tasman rivals by 9 wickets throughout final month’s warm-up fixture in Christchurch.

“That was a really excellent performance with the bat more than anything,” New Zealand batter Maddy Green stated of the follow match in Christchurch.

“I think we can’t read too much into warm-up games.

“(But) it gives us confidence, we know we’ve got a really strong team that can really challenge a great Australian side.”

New Zealand received the toss and elected to bowl first in Wellington.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe