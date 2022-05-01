Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes joint-fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in IPL | Cricket News – Times of India

Taking the Quick Ru Tu 1K!💪#SRHvCSK #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 https://t.co/Heo4DRlB5R — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 1651415164000

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad equalled legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar ‘s feat on Sunday as he turned the joint-fastest Indian to attain 1000 runs within the historical past of the Indian Premier League.Gaikwad, who took 31 innings to achieve the landmark, hit Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Marco Jansen for a biggie on the primary ball of the sixth over to achieve the four-digit mark in IPL

The 25-year-old received his midas contact again with a belligerent 99 throughout the IPL match towards SRH on the MCA stadium in Pune.

Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), who received the Orange Cap final season, was at his damaging greatest as he smashed six sixes and as many fours earlier than falling in need of a deserving hundred by only one run.

Tendulkar and Gaikwad are adopted by Suresh Raina (34 innings), Rishabh Pant (35 innings) and Devdutt Padikkal (35 innings) on the listing.

Gaikwad continued to seek out the boundaries as SRH’s sensational pacer Malik was despatched on a leather-based hunt with the opener smashing him over cowl earlier than lifting him over long-on for an additional most.