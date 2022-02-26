Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka T20Is, Mayank Agarwal Named As Replacement | Cricket News

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dominated out of the continuing T20I collection in opposition to Sri Lanka attributable to attributable to an harm on his proper wrist, stated BCCI on Saturday. The right-handed opening batter who was not out there for choice because of the similar purpose within the collection opener in Lucknow, will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. “He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team,” BCCI stated in a launch. Mayank Agarwal has been drafted in as Ruturaj’s substitute for the remaining two matches in Dharamsala.

“An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the workforce in Dharamsala,” the release further added.

Ruturaj’s international career is yet to take flight. The right-hander has been pegged back by injuries and health related issues, which has kept him away from getting regular opportunities. Despite being in stellar form in the IPL and domestic white-ball competitions, the Maharashtra batter has played only three T20Is for India with modest returns.

India, on the other hand, will look to seal the series with a win against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dharamsala on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side had beaten the visitors comfortably by 62 runs in the series opener.

India’s T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal