Ruud makes first Masters final in Miami

Casper Ruud has booked his place in his first Masters 1000 closing with a snug win over Francisco Cerundolo on the Miami Open.

The rising Norwegian wanted one hour and 34 minutes to wrap up a 6-4 6-1 win on Friday which strikes him another win from a second tour title of the season.

Ruud, the world No.8, had bounced into the final 4 on the again of a three-set win over Alexander Zverev, and was not unduly troubled by the world No.103.

The Argentinian’s progress to the final 4 on his Masters 1000 debut had been assisted by the respective retirements of Reilly Opelka and Jannik Sinner early of their matches attributable to harm.

Ruud, who just like the Argentine is 23, fended off 4 break factors early within the second set and after holding serve to like for a 4-1 lead was capable of cruise to the end.

Ruud will face both defending champion Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, or 14th-seeded Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who have been taking part in in a while Friday.

“It was quite a tough match even though the scoreline said two straight sets,” mentioned Ruud, whose father was additionally a tennis professional.

“It was a physical match. The conditions here were very, very humid today. I was lucky I was able to pull through and didn’t need to play a third set.”