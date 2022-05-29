Rwanda and DRC tensions of ‘grave concern’, African Union leader says

Senegalese President Macky Sall, present chairman of the African Union (AU), stated Sunday he was “gravely concerned” by the “rising tensions” between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), asking for calm from the 2.

“I am gravely concerned by the rising tension between Rwanda and the DRC,” Macky Sall stated in a tweet in response to the escalation of tensions in current days between the 2 neighbouring nations.

“I call on both countries to calm down and engage in dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the crisis with the support of regional mechanisms and the African Union,” Sall added.

Rwanda stated on Saturday that two of its troopers had been being held captive after being kidnapped by rebels within the DRC, accusing the nation’s authorities of supporting them.

The assertion comes after the DRC summoned Rwanda’s ambassador and accused its neighbour of supporting the M23 insurgent group lively in its japanese area.

According to the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF), the 2 troopers had been kidnapped throughout a patrol and are being held in japanese DRC by rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Decades of tense relations

The incident follows an assault earlier this week alongside the border by Congolese forces and FDLR rebels, in line with the Rwandan military.

Fighting between Congolese forces and the M23 has damaged out on a number of fronts this week in North Kivu, a war-torn japanese province of the DRC bordering Rwanda.

Kinshasa says the M23 — considered one of greater than 100 armed teams working in japanese DRC, primarily made up of Congolese Tutsis — is backed by Rwanda. Kigali has denied any involvement.

On Saturday, Congolese authorities determined to droop flights by RwandAir.

The DRC and Rwanda have had tense relations because the mass arrival in japanese Congo of Rwandan Hutus accused of massacring Tutsis through the 1994 Rwandan Tutsi genocide.

Kinshasa has commonly accused Rwanda of conducting incursions into its territory and supporting armed teams there.

Relations had begun to thaw after the election of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in 2019, however the resurgence of M23 assaults has lately reignited bilateral tensions.