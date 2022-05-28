Rwanda Defence Force says 2 of its soldiers detained in the DRC | News24

The Rwanda Defence Force stated two of its troopers have been detained in japanese DRC.

The troopers, it stated, had been kidnapped by the DRC’s nationwide military, together with FDLR rebels.

Rwanda stated it skilled “provocative aggression” on its territory.

Rwanda implicated the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and a insurgent outfit within the disappearance of two Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) troopers final week.

In an announcement, RDF stated the 2 troopers, “Cpl [corporal] Nkundabagenzi Elysee and Pte [private] Ntwari Gad were being held by FDLR in eastern DRC”.

The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda – additionally identified by its French identify, Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda, (FDLR) – is likely one of the final teams of Rwandan rebels nonetheless lively in DRC.

FDLR was based by an amalgamation of different teams of Rwandan refugees in September 2000, together with the previous Army for the Liberation of Rwanda.

FDLR is primarily made up of some actors within the Rwanda genocide of 1994, who’re in opposition to President Paul Kagame.

RDF blames the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), the DRC’s nationwide military, for final week’s rocket assault on Rwandan civilians, calling it a “provocative aggression”, wherein “multiple rockets were fired on Rwandan territory”.

RDF stated the rocket shelling was adopted by a joint operation by FDLR and FARDC, wherein they attacked RDF troopers, which resulted within the kidnapping of two troopers on patrol.

“FARDC, with FDLR, attacked RDF along our border, and two Rwanda Defence Force soldiers were kidnapped while on patrol,” the RDF stated.

The RDF has since appealed for the discharge of the troopers.

“We call on authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo, that work closely with these genocidal armed groups, to secure the release of the RDF soldiers,” RDF stated.

There has been renewed combating in japanese DRC between FARDC and the M23 insurgent group, leading to what some humanitarian companies say has led to the displacement of a minimum of 37 000 folks.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of aiding M23, whereas Rwanda implicates the DRC in working with a insurgent group to destabilise Rwanda.

Rwanda’s authorities spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, was on Thursday quoted by The New Times – an impartial publication in Rwanda – as saying that, regardless of being attacked, they weren’t concerned within the DRC battle, however took offence due to assaults on its civilians.

She stated:

While it could be legit for Rwanda to answer the repetitive assaults of FARDC on our territory, Rwanda just isn’t concerned within the ongoing combating in japanese DRC and has no intention of being drawn into an inside matter of the DRC.

FARDC, with the assistance of UN peacekeeping forces, and in some instances the insurgent FDLR, are battling M23.

