Rwanda expects first 50 asylum seekers transferred from UK by end of May

In April the British authorities announced plans to ship individuals in search of asylum to the East African nation, however earlier this month mentioned it anticipated attorneys to lodge claims to forestall their removing.

The British authorities has began to inform those that are prone to be relocated, with the primary flights anticipated to happen within the coming months, Britain’s residence workplace mentioned in a press release.

Pitched as an try and disrupt the enterprise mannequin of people-smuggling gangs, the plan drew considerations about Rwanda’s human rights document, which the British authorities itself famous final yr.

“According to the information we have, the first batch of migrants will arrive by the end of the month, but… it is the British government that knows how many will come and when they will come,” Rwanda’s deputy authorities spokesman Alain Mukurarinda mentioned.