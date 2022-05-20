Rwanda expects first 50 asylum seekers transferred from UK by end of May
The British authorities has began to inform those that are prone to be relocated, with the primary flights anticipated to happen within the coming months, Britain’s residence workplace mentioned in a press release.
Pitched as an try and disrupt the enterprise mannequin of people-smuggling gangs, the plan drew considerations about Rwanda’s human rights document, which the British authorities itself famous final yr.
“According to the information we have, the first batch of migrants will arrive by the end of the month, but… it is the British government that knows how many will come and when they will come,” Rwanda’s deputy authorities spokesman Alain Mukurarinda mentioned.
“Once they have got their (asylum seeker) status, they will go and live with other Rwandans. They will be free. They will not be prisoners,” mentioned Mukurarinda.
Last yr, greater than 28,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing from mainland Europe to Britain on rickety boats. Britain has mentioned the plan to ship individuals to Rwanda would initially value 120 million kilos ($158 million).
“The UK’s decision to go ahead with expulsions of asylum seekers to Rwanda is an affront to its international obligations and quite simply cruel,” mentioned Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at rights watchdog Human Rights Watch.
On Thursday the Rwandan authorities took journalists on a tour of hostels that had been being tailored to accommodate the migrants.
Full mattress and board will value the UK authorities 72,000 Rwandan francs ($71) per individual per day at Hope Guesthouse, mentioned Ismail Bakina, the supervisor of the institution.