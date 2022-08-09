Ryan Giggs Assault Trial: Ex-Girlfriend Details ‘Red Flags’ | Football News

A UK courtroom on Tuesday heard the ex-girlfriend of former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs tearfully recount years of “aggressive” and manipulative behaviour by the footballer at his trial for assaulting and coercively controlling her. On the second day of the high-profile trial, the jury watched footage of a police interview with Giggs’s former companion, Kate Greville, given in November 2020 after police have been referred to as to the couple’s dwelling following an incident. At instances tearfully, she described what she referred to as a “pattern” of controlling behaviour and mentioned it had pushed her, at one level, to really feel suicidal.

Giggs, 48, who till not too long ago served as coach of the Wales nationwide crew, was sitting within the dock at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday. He denies the fees, which might result in a five-year jail time period.

The jury has heard that Giggs subjected his former companion to a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological”, revealing a “sinister side to his character”.

Greville, 36, a PR agent who met Giggs via her job, mentioned she “was madly in love with him” however “there were definitely red flags” from the beginning. The prosecution says that Giggs on 1 November, 2020, intentionally headbutted Greville, bruising her lip, and in addition intentionally elbowed her sister within the jaw when she intervened.

Giggs’s lawyer, Chris Daw, mentioned Monday that the footballer “used no unlawful violence”, whereas saying his consumer acknowledged his behaviour “on a moral level was far from perfect”.

Greville detailed her quite a few suspicions of his infidelity, saying Giggs repeatedly responded with aggressive denial, blocking her quantity and giving her the “silent treatment”, earlier than begging to get again together with her.

‘Constant battle’

“It was like a constant battle, mentally. I started getting the most horrendous anxiety,” she mentioned.

She described an argument early of their relationship in 2017 when the couple have been at a resort and he “literally flipped”, grabbed her by the arm and dragged her bare into the hall the place he threw the contents of her suitcase out.

“That was the first time he had been aggressive with me; he had been verbally aggressive,” she mentioned.

Greville mentioned in the course of the police interview that at one level she had felt suicidal. “I honestly felt like I didn’t want to carry on any more,” she mentioned, sounding tearful.

She mentioned that she had initially seen Giggs as her “saviour”, as once they met she was married to a person who managed her funds and had a ingesting drawback.

But Giggs had made her really feel “paranoid” about her personal perceptions of their relationship, she mentioned, making her query whether or not she was being “a psycho”.

“I was just naive, I was just vulnerable, I guess,” she added.

A stunning teenage expertise, Giggs ended his profession at Old Trafford because the most-decorated participant in English soccer historical past. As a participant, he made a club-record 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, successful 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He then started his teaching profession at Old Trafford, taking short-term cost on the finish of the 2013/14 season after David Moyes was sacked, earlier than working as an assistant to Louis van Gaal for 2 years.

Giggs was appointed Wales boss in January 2018 and helped them safe qualification for Euro 2020, simply their second main match look for the reason that 1958 World Cup.