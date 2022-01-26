Ryan Zinke: ‘What We’re Looking at Is a Manifest Doctrine of Weakness’

Ryan Zinke, former Trump Department of Interior secretary and Navy SEAL veteran who’s operating for Montana’s newly-opened second congressional seat, slammed President Joe Biden for his weak point in dealing with overseas coverage amid yet one more worldwide disaster, this time involving Russia, Ukraine, and NATO.

“I think in the Biden administration what we’re looking at is a manifest doctrine of weakness,” Zinke informed Breitbart News in an unique interview on Monday.

“How did we get here? Through weakness and retreat. And when U.S. stumbles, NATO falls,” he stated. “President Trump was right, NATO allies had not been putting money towards building a credible military force, and quite frankly, without the U.S., NATO is an idea without capability.”

The former SEAL Team Six commander stated the Biden administration confirmed weak point with its disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan — the place the U.S. led the NATO mission for 20 years.

“In Afghanistan we abandoned our citizens. In fact, we welded the gates shut and knowingly and willingly left U.S. citizens outside the perimeter to fend for themselves against the Taliban,” Zinke stated.

“Now in Ukraine we’re unwilling to even put in military flights to remove our personnel,” he stated, referring to the Biden administration’s latest warning for American residents and a few workers to evacuate by business air.

“It’s disgusting,” he stated. “How difficult would it be to bring a couple of military planes in and do a [non-combatant evacuation]? If we can’t do that in Ukraine, I don’t think we can do that anywhere. It’s an abandonment.”

Zinke additionally predicted that China would make a transfer on Taiwan after the Winter Olympics, which the U.S. shunned absolutely boycotting regardless of its issues over China’s use of Uyghur slave labor.

“I think what we’re going to see is, post-Olympics, we’re going to see a very aggressive China on Taiwan,” he stated.

He stated it was a “very real possibility” that China strikes in live performance with Russia, making it tough to confront each with financial sanctions.

“I don’t know anyone who would suggest a pathway for effective sanctions when it’s both China and Russia,” he stated. “We have become reliant on China for a lot of parts, components, and we can’t pivot out of that in a short amount of time, so I think we’re in real trouble.”

“It began in Afghanistan with that catastrophe and it continues to accelerate because it’s given a green light to our adversaries both economic and military that if they’re going to expand territory now is the time to do it and knock out U.S. and Western influence,” he stated.

“Again it goes back to well you don’t show strength and resolve and instead you show weakness and retreat, it has worldwide consequences,” he stated.

Zinke, who served in Congress earlier than heading the Department of Interior, stated he believed that America continues to be fixable.

“Elections have consequences. America’s still fixable,” he stated. “But this is what happens when you retreat from America’s global leadership, because the power vacuum will be filled and it’s unfortunately being filled with dictators, communists, and terrorists.”

