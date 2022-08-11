Ryanair boss: €10 flight era is over

Soaring gasoline costs imply Ryanair will not provide dirt-cheap flights, Ryanair’s Chief Executive Michael O’Leary stated Thursday.

“There’s no doubt that at the lower end of the marketplace, our really cheap promotional fares — the €1 fares, the €0.99 fares, even the €9.99 fares — I think you will not see those fares for the next number of years,” O’Leary stated in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

O’Leary stated he anticipated Ryanair’s common fare to rise from round €40 final 12 months to roughly €50 over the following 5 years.

Although he admitted that the rising prices of gasoline are impacting individuals’s disposable revenue, O’Leary stated he is assured the airline’s passenger numbers will stay regular, as lower-cost choices will nonetheless be standard.

“We think people will continue to fly frequently,” he stated. “But I think people are going to become much more price sensitive and therefore my view of life is that people will trade down in their many millions.”