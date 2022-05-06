Ryanair plane diversion: Journalist’s girlfriend gets 6-year jail term

A Belarusian courtroom on Friday sentenced the Russian girlfriend of opposition determine Roman Protasevich to 6 years in jail, a year since they were arrested after the Ryanair plane they were travelling on was intercepted by a fighter jet and forced to land in Minsk.

At the tip of a trial held behind closed doorways in Grodno in western Belarus, Sofia Sapega, was “imprisoned for six years in a general correctional colony”, the Belarusian Supreme Court stated in a press release.

She was convicted of “inciting social hatred” and unlawful assortment of private information, amongst different prices, the courtroom stated.

Sapega, 24, and Protasevich, 27, had been arrested in May 2021 in Minsk after their flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted by a Belarusian MiG-29 fighter jet.

After the pressured touchdown precipitated a public outcry and condemnation by the worldwide group, Belarus claimed that it had intercepted the airplane after receiving a “bomb threat”, however an investigation by a UN company concluded that it was “deliberately false”.

After their arrest, each Protasevich, who had been dwelling in Europe since 2019, and Sapega appeared in movies claiming to have “confessed” to the alleged crimes in opposition to the federal government of Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ disputed president. Supporters of the pair stated the confessions had been coerced.

Sopega, who has been on trial since 26 March, has beforehand agreed to co-operate with the investigation and referred to as on Lukashenko to launch her.

Protasevich is a former editor-in-chief of Nexta, a media outlet that performed a number one function within the main wave of protests in opposition to the 2020 re-election of Lukashenko, who has dominated his nation with an iron fist since 1994.

Protasevich is at the moment underneath home arrest in Belarus awaiting trial.