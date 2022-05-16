Ryanair slashes annual net loss to 355 million Euros

Irish no-frills service Ryanair on Monday introduced a big discount in annual web losses because the aviation sector recovered from pandemic lockdowns.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Loss after tax dropped to $369 million (355 million euros) within the 12 months to the tip of March, in contrast with a web lack of $1.04 billion (1.0 billion euros) in its earlier monetary yr.

“This recovery, however, remains fragile” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, chief government Michael O’Leary stated in an announcement.

“Given the continuing risk of adverse news flows on” Ukraine and Covid, “it is impractical — if not impossible — to provide a sensible or accurate profit guidance range at this time”, he added.

While Ryanair expects value will increase because of surging oil costs fuelled by the battle, it hopes “to return to reasonable profitability” in its present monetary yr.

It forecast passenger site visitors of 165 million in its present yr, in contrast with a pre-pandemic degree of 149 million.

The airline carried greater than 97 million passengers final yr in contrast with 27.5 million throughout the earlier 12 months interval when the pandemic struck.

Group income nearly tripled to $4.99 billion (4.8 billion euros) final yr as journey demand recovered.

Read extra:

Emirates airline cuts annual loss to $1.06 billion

Saudia Airline may turn profitable in 2022 or 2023: CEO

Ryanair boss predicts tough months ahead due to rising oil prices