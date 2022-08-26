Rye residents urged to lock their doors after attempted car thefts

RYE, N.Y. — Police are urging Rye residents to lock their doorways.

Investigators launched a surveillance picture of a person they are saying tried to open the again door of a house on Horton Street early Wednesday morning.

*Attention all Residents of Rye* Early this morning 8/24/2022 at roughly 2:10 am a male tried to open the… Posted by City of Rye Police Department on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

They say the identical man has been caught on digital camera attempting to enter a number of parked vehicles within the space.

Police say greater than 70 automobiles have been stolen from residents’ driveways and 55 have been damaged into since 2020. All the automobiles have been unlocked with the keys left inside.