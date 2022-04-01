S Africa battle to 367 in Bangladesh Test

Temba Bavuma has made 93 and the South Africa tailenders added priceless runs to assist them publish 367 all out of their first innings within the opening Test in opposition to Bangladesh at Kingsmead.

Bangladesh had reached 1-25 in reply by tea on the second day after Shadman Islam was bowled by spinner Simon Harmer for 9 to finish the second session. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was nonetheless there, 16 not out.

Bavuma had accomplished his 18th Test half-century on the primary day however has nonetheless solely received one Test hundred to his title, again in 2016.

He fell seven runs brief this time on Friday when he was bowled by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took 3-94.

Bavuma’s innings nonetheless helped push South Africa to a stable first-innings complete after being put in to bat by Bangladesh.

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers house delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

They had been 4-233 in a single day and misplaced 4 wickets in Friday’s first session.

Bavuma had constructed a half-century partnership with Kyle Verreynne (28) on the primary day and one other with Keshav Maharaj (19) on Day 2.

Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder fell off successive balls to tempo bowler Khaled Ahmed, who had figures of 4-92 to guide Bangladesh’s bowling effort.

Bavuma and Maharaj additionally had been dismissed within the area of two balls.

But Harmer, who’s enjoying his first Test since 2015, made 38 not out and was the anchor as South Africa’s final two wickets placed on 69 runs. He hit 4 fours and a six.