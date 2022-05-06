S Jaishankar Says PM’s 2017 Israel Visit Was “Goosebump Moment” For Him

S Jaishankar was addressing the gathering on Thursday on Israel’s independence Day.

New Delhi:

Calling the connection between India and Israel “truly special”, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s go to to Israel in 2017 was a “goosebump moment” for him.

Mr Jaishankar made the remarks whereas addressing the gathering right here for the celebration of 74 years of independence of Israel.

“When I look back at our relationship, in the last several years that I have been associated with, for me the goosebumps moment in a way was at Tel Aviv when the PM visited Israel in July 2017, first Indian PM to visit Israel. And, since then our relationship has really taken off,” the EAM mentioned.

Mr Jaishankar mentioned that each the international locations are focussing on increasing the knowledge-based relationship which incorporates cooperation in innovation and analysis. He additional mentioned that Israel is an integral a part of the ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

Talking in regards to the future prospects, Mr Jaishankar talked about, “As I see the future of this relationship for me one of the most encouraging signs is intellectual, students in huge numbers are going from here to there, research project we are doing.”

Mr Jaishankar additionally touched upon the side of the brand new Quad consisting of India, Israel, UAE, and the US, the place he hoped this group can play an essential function in increasing financial cooperation in that area.

Israel’s envoy to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan Naor Gilon appreciated Jaishnakar’s presence on the event of Israel’s 74th Independence Day, and likewise on 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

“I’ve to quote our Guest of Honour who during his visit to Israel last October said that relations between us didn’t start 30 years ago. It’s a connection between very old civilizations which is probably the basis for very healthy bilateral relations, the two modern countries are having,” Gilon mentioned in his speech.

“This occasion is particularly special for us as we’re celebrating 30 years of our full diplomatic relations between India and Israel. We’re also celebrating 75 years of our own independence and these significant milestones help us together to look at horizons of our expanding relationships,” he added.

Mr Jaishankar talked about the contributions of the Jewish neighborhood in India in varied fields in his tackle and likewise appreciated Israel’s function within the ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

“Focus is on knowledge-based relationship and Israel is an important partner in ‘Make in India’ relationship,” EAM highlighted.