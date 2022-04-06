S Jaishankar To Reply On Debate Over Ukraine Crisis In Lok Sabha Today

Discussion is prone to occur for 2 hours on Ukraine scenario in Parliament.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will reply to the controversy within the Lok Sabha on the scenario in Ukraine on Wednesday.

The dialogue was initiated by RSP member NK Premachandran and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday with members from a number of events lauding the federal government for its efforts to evacuate Indian college students from Ukraine and likewise expressing concern about their future research.

The 4 union ministers – Hardeep Singh Puri , Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen VK Singh – who went to nations neighbouring Ukriane as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s particular envoys through the evacuation effort additionally took half within the debate.

Congress members talked of the relevance of ideas of non-alignment within the advanced geopolitical scenario created by Ukraine-Russia disaster.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri mentioned Operation Ganga, which was undertaken to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine, was one of the vital well-coordinated and profitable evacuation missions wherever on the earth.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned a number of nations had shut down their missions in Ukraine because of the battle and “it is only India that had its mission functioning until the last Indian citizen was brought back”.

“When war began, we heard a lot of remarks – why were advisories not issued on time? India is one of those leading countries that first issued advisories. We issued advisories on 15th, 18th, 20th & 21st Feb – four advisories,” he mentioned.

“PM Modi took command into his hands, as ‘pradhan sevak’, as protector of every Indian citizen. Meetings were held day and night. As Hardeep Puri said he was in Guwahati, I was in MP. We received a phone call at 11.30 pm calling us back to Delhi, to be sent to Romania & Moldova,” he added.

Mr Scindia mentioned IndiGo operated 35 flights, Air India operated 14, Go First operated 6 flights, Air Asia operated three, Air India Express 9, SpiceJet 9 and 4 C-17 Globemasters of IAF did sorties and evacuated Indian residents safely.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh mentioned “the work that our country has done, no other country has done”.

He additionally talked about efforts made to evacuate Harjot Singh, an Indian scholar in Ukraine who had suffered bullet accidents.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned Indian embassy employees contributed to the evacuation work by risking their lives.

Participating within the debate, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah lauded the trouble of the federal government in bringing again Indian college students.

He mentioned Russia “felt threatened” by the Ukraine’s strikes to hitch NATO.

He recalled that Russia had signed an settlement with India that that they had not signed with some other nation.

“India was the only country that the Russians, our Ambassador then was D.P. Dhar, signed an agreement with – they signed it with no one – that war on India will be war on Russia. Never forget that,” he mentioned.

Farooq Abdullah mentioned India “is a neutral country and never took sides”.

“We are friends with America and we are friends with Russia. We are not enemies of any of these countries. That is one of the biggest things that the country has achieved from the Nehru’s time. Whatever one may say, it was because of Nehru’s foreign policy of keeping neutral with friends on all sides that we could move forward and take this country from out of poverty and bring it to the level of a developed country,” he added.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor mentioned Russia-Ukraine disaster has geopolitical implications.

“In the short-term, there are some very, worrying consequences. I would say that the Ukraine war has exposed India’s strategic vulnerabilities in a tough neighbourhood, but nothing else. It would raise some fundamental questions for our security,” he mentioned.

“We are seeing Russia and China getting more and more close to each other and if Russia is weakened as a result of this misadventure, which it almost certainly will be, its weakening can only give China the upper hand in that relationship. In these circumstances, the neutralisation of Russia, or even Russia coming along with China is a matter of great concern to us,” he added.

