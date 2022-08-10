S.Korea reports 151,792 new COVID-19 cases
South Korea recorded 151,792 new COVID-19 circumstances as of midnight
Tuesday in comparison with 24 hours in the past, taking the entire variety of
infections to twenty,845,973, the well being authorities stated Wednesday,
citing Xinhua.
The day by day caseload was up from 149,897 in the day gone by as a
extremely transmissible Omicron sub-variant continued to unfold within the
nation, based on the Korea Disease Control and Prevention
Agency (KDCA).
For the previous week, the day by day common variety of confirmed circumstances
was 113,400.
Among the brand new circumstances, 615 have been imported, lifting the entire to
49,594.
The newest variety of contaminated individuals who have been in a severe
situation stood at 402, up by 38 from the day gone by.
Fifty extra deaths have been confirmed from the pandemic in South
Korea, bringing the demise toll to 25,382. Currently the entire
fatality charge stands at 0.12 p.c.