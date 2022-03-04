S Korean wildfire forces thousands to flee

Thousands of South Koreans have fled their properties as a big wildfire ripped via an jap coastal space and briefly threatened a nuclear energy station earlier than being pushed away by winds.

As of Friday night, about 1000 firefighters had been battling the blaze amid robust winds and focusing their efforts on stopping it from reaching a liquefied pure fuel facility close to town of Samcheok.

The fireplace started on Friday morning on a mountain within the close by county of Uljin and destroyed no less than 22 properties and 9 different buildings, in line with officers on the National Fire Agency and the Korea Forest Service.

Nearly 4000 individuals fled their homes as the hearth unfold however all however 161 had returned as of Friday night, stated Lee Jae-hoon, a National Fire Agency official.

The fireplace reached the perimeter of a seaside nuclear energy plant, forcing the operator to cut back operations to 50 per cent.

Hundreds of firefighters had been deployed to the plant and saved the blaze underneath management earlier than winds drove it northward towards Samcheok, stated Kang Dae-hoon, one other company official.

There had been no instant reviews of accidents or deaths.