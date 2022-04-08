SA abstains from vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council | News24

For the second time, South Africa abstained from voting in a UN decision on the battle in Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly voted on Thursday to droop Russia’s membership within the Human Rights Council.

South Africa referred to as for an pressing cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

South Africa abstained from voting within the United Nations General Assembly on the decision to droop Russia from the Human Rights Council.

The UN General Assembly adopted the decision on Thursday, with 93 international locations in favour and 24 in opposition to.

A complete of 58 international locations abstained, together with South Africa.

Last month, South Africa additionally abstained from voting on a resolution that demanded Russia immediately withdraw from Ukraine.

The authorities had urged South Africans “not to take sides” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it emerged throughout a debate within the National Assembly.

READ | Diplomacy, dialogue way to respond to crisis in Ukraine, says SA’s ambassador to UN

On Thursday, the ambassador and deputy everlasting consultant of South Africa to the UN, Xolisa Mabhongo, mentioned: “Unfortunately, the resolution we are considering will further divide and polarise the matter and the General Assembly without following due process.”

Mabhongo maintained that, in contemplating the suspension of a member of the Human Rights Council, the choice have to be constant and never selective.

He feared the choice would undermine the credibility of the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

“South Africa is of the firm belief that the tabling of the resolution that we will consider today is premature and prejudges the outcomes of the Commission of Enquiry.

“We should permit the fee to urgently undertake its mandate and report back to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly on its outcomes.”

Russia invading Ukraine

He added: “South Africa is deeply involved in regards to the persevering with battle in Ukraine, the lack of lives and the deteriorating humanitarian scenario.

“We reiterate our view that, as a matter of urgency, there have to be a cessation of hostilities, which might be step one in a complete response to the humanitarian disaster.

READ | ‘My take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is it should be condemned’ – Kgalema Motlanthe

“South Africa stresses that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy are the one path to finish the present battle. Wars finish when dialogues start, and wars endure when there isn’t a dialogue.

“In this regard, we welcome the efforts by Ukraine and Russia to hold talks without preconditions.”

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a baby crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path beneath a bridge. AP

Mabhongo mentioned the General Assembly should encourage mediation and dialogue, and undertake constructive outcomes resulting in that finish.

He claimed that South Africa was deeply involved in regards to the stories of civilian casualties in Ukraine.

“As the international community, we cannot be indifferent to the killing and suffering of civilians. The humanitarian crisis that has resulted from the ongoing military operations must be addressed.

“There have to be an pressing opening of humanitarian corridors and the supply of help to the civilian inhabitants – which, as regular, bears the brunt of the struggling when violent confrontation breaks out,” mentioned Mabhongo.