SA ambassador and family, other diplomats flee Ukraine in convoy | News24

South African ambassador to Ukraine, André Groenewald, and different diplomats are fleeing the conflict-torn nation.

Groenewald stated he was travelling along with his spouse and three sons in a motorized vehicle convoy.

Speaking to ENCA, he added that the convoy had handed Urman.

He stated:

Things have modified shortly on the bottom. As diplomatic communities in Kyiv, we’re opening a humanitarian hall hole to maneuver out of the city.

“The Nigerian ambassador is travelling with us, together with other diplomats from other countries. We have moved out of Kyiv. It is too dangerous in Kyiv. Our idea was to move to Moldova or Romania. We are now considering looking at other options,” stated Groenewald.

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s (Dirco) appearing director-general, Clayson Monyela, stated based on its database, there have been 28 South African college students in Ukraine.

In whole, ???? college students on our database in #Ukraine are 28. Amb Mngomezulu says 7 at the moment are safely in Poland & 15 safely in Hungary. 4 are nonetheless being assisted to cross into Poland. 2 are in a city removed from battle zone (Closest to Russia). There’s a plan to help. pic.twitter.com/W9oZL1DmGx — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) March 1, 2022

Monyela tweeted that seven college students have safely arrived in Poland, 15 are in Hungary, 4 had been being assisted to cross into Poland, and two had been in a city removed from the battle zone.

Earlier reviews confirmed a missile had hit a tv tower in Kyiv.

