SA apple, pear exports set to grow Indian market after cold treatment approval | Fin24

The benefit of the chilly remedy of the merchandise in transit is that higher high quality and brisker fruit arrive on the vacation spot nation.

South African apple and pear exporters are eyeing enlargement within the Indian market following the current approval of in-transit chilly remedy of the fruit arriving from SA.

Reggie Ngcobo, spokesperson of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, says in 2021 SA exported a mixed complete of two.28 million cartons (12.5kg) of apples and pears to India and to this point this 12 months 2.7 million cartons.

“Although India is still a relatively small market for us, we are excited about the prospects of growing our footprint, as India has a population of close to 1.3 billion people. This is definitely a step in the right direction to aggressively grow this market,” says Pienaar.

Roelf Pienaar of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, SA’s largest exporter of apples and pears, says the in-transit chilly remedy process reduces transit time significantly.

The change concerned going from a land-based to an on-board sterilisation course of will liberate at the least two to a few weeks, which is essential in making certain the standard of the product upon arrival.

Because chilly remedy of the merchandise in transit means higher high quality and brisker fruit arrive on the vacation spot nation, shippers can improve the size of the season through which shoppers can get brisker fruit, says Jacques du Preez, common supervisor of trade physique Hortgro.

“South African apples and pears have received a phenomenal response from Indian consumers, and we believe the volume will rise significantly due to this [approval by the Indian government].”