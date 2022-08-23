SA appoints advocate for Murray River

Barrister Richard Beasley has been named South Australia’s commissioner for the Murray in an appointment the state authorities says is vital to the longer term well being of the river.

Mr Beasley served as senior counsel to SA’s royal fee into the Murray-Darling Basin, the outcomes of which have been launched in early 2019 and which discovered water allocations from the river system have been pushed by politics moderately than science.

His function will embody advocating for the well being of the Murray, the Lower Lakes and the Coorong, together with participating with media, key stakeholders, politicians, and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

He can be charged with serving to the state safe the ultimate 450 gigalitres of water for environmental circulation as promised within the basin plan.

Climate, Environment and Water Minister Susan Close mentioned Beasley’s appointment would guarantee South Australia’s voice was heard when it got here to the administration of the Murray.

“Having a commissioner for the River Murray sends a clear message to upstream states that South Australia is serious about defending its water rights, including the 450 gigalitres promised but not delivered,” she mentioned.

Mr Beasley mentioned he remained dedicated to preventing for the well being of the river and was wanting ahead to working with communities, irrigators, legislators and different stakeholders together with the federal authorities.

Conservation SA mentioned the appointment was a sensible alternative contemplating Mr Beasley’s understanding of the dynamics of the river and the politics that swirled round it.

“As the state at the end of the river, South Australia has often been required to stand up strong,” Chief Executive Craig Wilkins mentioned.

“It’s also good news that the new commissioner has highlighted the need to lobby Canberra to lift the 1500 gigalitre cap on voluntary water buybacks to ensure the basin’s environmental targets can be met.

“There is solely no different possibility if we’re critical about guaranteeing a wholesome river.”