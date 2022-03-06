SA athlete Stephen Mokoka breaks 50km world record | Sport

SA athlete Stephen Mokoka has damaged the world 50km document.

Mokoka gained in a time of two:40:13 at a street race in Gqeberha.

He broke the document of two:42:07 that was held by Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa.

South African athlete Stephen Mokoka set the 50km males’s world

document in a street race in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Mokoka’s time of two:40:13 has been recognised because the world

document by World Athletics.

Mokoka, a three-time Olympian, has been operating marathons

for greater than a decade however made historical past in his first 50km race.

He gained by nearly 4 minutes and improved the inaugural

world 50km document of two:42:07 that had been set by Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa at

the identical occasion final 12 months.

“I’m tired,” Mokoka, 37, mentioned in his post-race

interview. “It’s a great distance and I do not understand how I’m going to really feel later,

however I loved it.”

Mokoka has gained nationwide titles in his profession, starting from 1 500m up

to the marathon. His marathon finest is 2:07:40 from Shanghai in 2015, whereas

he set the South African half marathon document when operating 59:36 to put

seventh on the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia.

SA’s Tete Dijana was runner-up to Mokoka, clocking 2:44:08, with compatriot and 2019 Comrades winner, Edward Mothibi, third in 2:45:27.

Given the growing recognition of 50km street races, the

determination so as to add the space to the record of occasions for which world information are

recognised was made on the World Athletics Council assembly in Tokyo in July.

Negasa’s 2:42:07 was then ratified because the inaugural males’s world 50km document at

the beginning of this 12 months, whereas the three:04:24 run by South Africa’s Irvette van Zyl

in the identical 2021 occasion was ratified because the world 50km document for a women-only

race.

In Sunday’s girls’s race, Ethiopia’s Amelework Fikadu Bosho gained in a

dominant time of three:04:58.

Kenya’s Shelmith Muriuki was second in 3:08:30, whereas Van

Zyl was third in 3:13:23.

World Athletics confirmed the document was topic to the same old

ratification process.