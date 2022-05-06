SA big-hitter Tristan Stubbs set for IPL stint | Sport

Warriors middle-order batsman Tristan Stubbs is on his method to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will likely be hoping to make his debut within the profitable T20 match.

The hard-hitting Stubbs, who set the home T20 collection alight earlier this yr, will be part of up with fellow South African teen Dewald Brevis on the Mumbai Indians for the remainder of the 2022 match, at present underway in India.

Stubbs ended CSA’s T20 Challenge second on the run-scoring charts.

He amassed 293 runs in seven innings, averaging 48.83 at a formidable strike price of 183.12 with 23 sixes.

According to the Mumbai Indians website, Stubbs will exchange Tyman Mills, who has withdrawn from the squad on account of damage.

Stubbs’ wonderful type for the Warriors noticed him make his debut for South Africa A within the T20 collection towards a Zimbabwe XI.

The Mumbai Indians are at present backside of the IPL log, profitable solely one in all their 9 matches so far.