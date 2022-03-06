SA-born Sky News journalist and colleagues come under fire in Ukraine | News24

A South African-born journalist got here beneath hearth whereas masking the struggle in Ukraine.

Dominique van Heerden and her Sky News colleagues appealed in useless that they have been journalists.

The 5 made it to the protection of a warehouse after a harrowing run attempting to keep away from sniper hearth.

A South African-born journalist, reporting on the struggle in Ukraine for Sky News, and her colleagues got here beneath hearth and narrowly escaped dying as bullets whizzed previous them of their automotive.

Sky News stated the group was in Kyiv on Monday after they got here beneath hearth.

Camera operator Richie Mockler was shot twice towards the physique armour that journalists put on, whereas chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was injured.

They managed to collect footage, even whereas beneath assault, which exhibits them driving on a rubble-strewn highway. At first, a noise is heard.

“That was a tyre, wasn’t it?” is the primary remark heard.

When they realise they’re beneath assault, they shout “Stop” repeatedly – and, pondering a Ukrainian checkpoint has misidentified them, they shout that they’re journalists.

Bullets are seen flashing off the steel of the car.

Ramsay and producer Van Heerden make a run for it out of the automotive down an embankment, throughout a muddy observe, for the protection of a wall. They are joined by Mockler, producer Martin Vowles, and Ukrainian producer Andrii Lytvynenko.

Caretakers at a warehouse allow them to in, they usually begin making a rescue plan.

Van Heerden was not instantly obtainable to talk to News24, however she wrote on her Instagram web page: “Not sure how we survived this – but we somehow did, and everyone is OK. We are home now, but our minds are on Ukraine, everyone there, and those who have died.”

The Centre for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) stated Ukrainian journalist Yevhenii Sakun was killed throughout a Russian assault on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv.

Sakun was a digicam operator for the Ukrainian tv station, LIVE.

On 26 February, two journalists with the Danish newspaper, Ekstra Bladet, have been shot whereas reporting close to the japanese Ukrainian metropolis of Ohtyrka, a report by their employer, and Ekstra Bladet chief editor, Knud Brix, CPJ stated.

“The journalists were reporting from the location of a suspected Russian airstrike when a bomb exploded nearby and unidentified attackers fired “20 or 30 rounds” at the journalists,” Brix informed CPJ.

“They hit reporter Stefan Weichert once in the shoulder and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen three times: twice in his legs, and once in his back.”

The journalists both had press playing cards or physique armour, marked “Press”.