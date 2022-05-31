SA captain Bavuma happy to promote Miller

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is open to speaking with David Miller about batting greater up the order in Twenty20s because the crew prepares for a five-match tour of India beginning in June.

Miller has didn’t impress for South Africa in white-ball cricket in the previous couple of years, however had an excellent Indian Premier League season with champions Gujarat Titans in a shocking reversal of kind.

He batted largely at No.5, versus his common No.6 with South Africa, the place he scored 481 with the most effective common within the competitors of 68.71 at a strike charge of 143.

“He has performed exceedingly well in IPL. Whatever feelings of insecurity he had are gone now,” Bavuma instructed reporters on Tuesday.

“We will have a conversation. He is an important member of the team. If he feels he can add more value higher up the order, it is a conversation to have.”

South Africa will wish to settle their batting order on this collection with the T20 World Cup in Australia to comply with in October.

“The important thing is to prepare for the World Cup,” Bavuma says. “The guys need to be in a competitive space. And the India series will be an important part of the competitive process, even if the conditions will be different in Australia.”

Bavuma added as a lot they wish to win the collection, there can be a component of rotation to handle the burden.

“We haven’t got together as a team but the rest of the (non-IPL players) have had good sessions. We will arrive a bit early to get familiarised.

“With a number of codecs (this season), it is going to be essential to handle the workload, particularly the bowlers.”

The collection will get underway in Delhi on June 9 and finishes in Bangaluru 10 days later.