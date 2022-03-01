SA coroner rules on 45-year-old remains

Skeletal stays discovered on a South Australian seaside greater than for many years in the past have been formally declared these of a person who disappeared in 1976.

A DNA match obtained final 12 months linked the stays to Mario Della Torre who went lacking from Whyalla, the place he had labored for BHP.

About six months after he was final seen a cranium and different bones have been discovered washed up on a seaside at close by False Bay.

After an inquest in 1979, then coroner Barry Ahern stated he couldn’t be happy that the stays have been these of Mr Della Torre.

Police started a evaluate of the 54-year-old’s disappearance in early 2021 and positioned the lacking man’s brother.

A DNA profile was obtained with the outcomes offering “extremely strong scientific support for the proposition that the remains are from Mario Della Torre”, the reopened inquest was informed not too long ago.

In his findings on Tuesday, Deputy State Coroner Anthony Schapel agreed that the stays have been these of the lacking man.

However, Mr Schapel stated they didn’t present any proof as to the reason for Mr Della Torre’s loss of life.

“I note that it has been recorded that at around the time Mr Della Torre was last seen in October 1976 he had complained of depression and had asserted that the medication that he had been prescribed had not worked for him,” the coroner stated.

“That, in the eyes of some, might give rise to the notion that Mr Della Torre possibly took his own life.

“However, for my part, the proof just isn’t able to supporting such a conclusion to the required customary of proof.

“I, therefore, make no finding as to the circumstances of Mr Della Torre’s disappearance and death.”