SA ‘does not condone’ Russian invasion, despite abstaining in UN vote – Pandor | News24

On Thursday, South Africa abstained from voting on a UN decision to droop Russia’s membership to the Human Rights Council.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor mentioned the federal government’s stance on the UN didn’t imply it condoned the battle in Ukraine.

Pandor maintained South Africa’s place of being non-aligned with a view to enable for dialogue and peace.

Despite abstaining from voting within the United Nations General Assembly on the decision to droop Russia from the Human Rights Council, South Africa doesn’t condone Russia’s battle on Ukraine, which it labelled as a violation of worldwide legislation.

These had been the feelings of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, who briefed media on Friday, following the UN decision which was adopted the day earlier than.

Ninety-three international locations voted in favour of suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council, whereas 24 international locations voted towards the decision and 58 abstained.

Pandor mentioned that, whereas South Africa had abstained, the federal government was not detached to the struggling of the folks in Ukraine in the course of the battle.

She mentioned:

We are deeply involved in regards to the persevering with battle, the lack of lives and the deteriorating humanitarian scenario.

“Our non-aligned position does not mean we condone Russia”s navy intervention in Ukraine, which has been in violation of worldwide legislation,” the minister added.

Pandor said South Africa had always opposed violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states, in keeping with the UN Charter.

“We have additionally decried the humanitarian catastrophe that has resulted from the continuing navy operations and known as for the pressing opening of humanitarian corridors and the availability of assist to the civilian inhabitants which, as normal, bears the brunt of the struggling when violent confrontation breaks out.”

However, despite these views, South Africa has abstained from voting in a UN resolution on the war in Ukraine for a third time since Russia’s invasion earlier this year.

Pandor sought to set the record straight, explaining that South Africa’s decision to abstain was rooted in ensuring that dialogue for peace remains open.

“Wars finish when dialogue begins, and wars endure when there isn’t any dialogue.”

The minister stressed that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy were the only path to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Pandor added that she was concerned about the notion of having Russia suspended from the Human Rights Council, as the more you marginalised the country, the worse the offences committed in war could become.

She said South Africa’s positon was in keeping with the approach of members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was formed in 1961 when developing countries in Africa and Asia committed themselves to maintaining independent foreign policies.

Pandor also addressed what she said appeared to be a lack of balance in the manner in which the UN was being utilised in the Ukraine war.

She said the approach taken in the war on Ukraine should be adopted in relation to all countries that violate international law.

She made mention of Israel’s assaults on the Gaza Strip which was not met with sanctions.

