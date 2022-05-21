SA golfers fade as only 4 of 11 make PGA Championship weekend cut | Sport

Only 4 of the 11 South African golfers on this week’s 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club have made the reduce for the weekend.

Round two proved tough for the South African contingent as all of them shot over-par rounds in Tulsa.

READ |Zalatoris seizes PGA lead while Tiger makes the weekend

South African golfers Justin Harding and Shaun Norris lead the SA contingent as they posted rounds of 71 and 72 to sit down T53 at three-over-par – 12 pictures adrift from in a single day chief Will Zalatoris of America.

Norris is the one South African to have tasted victory this 12 months thus far, profitable the DP World Tour’s Steyn City Championship in March.

SA’s top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen didn’t have the identical affect as his runner-up end ultimately 12 months’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island however fought to make the weekend reduce.

Oosthuizen signed for rounds of 73 and 71 to search out himself tied for sixty fourth at four-over-par.

2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who got here in as a reserve when defending champion Phil Mickelson withdrew, prolonged his event as he signed rounds of 71 and 73 to additionally sit T64th at four-over.

Meanwhile, Norris will tee in Round 3 alongside 15-time main champion Tiger Woods, who rallied to make the weekend at four-over.

After the reduce was made at 4-over par, Branden Grace discovered himself a shot exterior the cut-line after rounds of 73 and 72 at five-over.

Olympian Christiaan Bezuidenhout completed on six-over-par and Dean Burmester, who shot 69 in his first spherical, had a horrid second spherical to complete on seven-over.

Daniel van Tonder posted nine-over par in his two rounds, Olympian Garrick Higgo completed on 10-over alongside PGA Championship debutant Oliver Bekker.

Erik van Rooyen ended on 11-over at Southern Hills Country Club to overlook the reduce.

Featured tee instances for Round 3 of PGA Championship:

14:50 – Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

15:00 – Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel

15:30 – Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

16:10 – Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

20:30 – Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer

20:40 – Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson