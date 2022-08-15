SA great hails ‘mind-blowing’ England as Proteas eye mammoth test | Sport

South Africa nice Mike Procter hopes England’s “mind-blowing” method to Test cricket below captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum is an indication of issues to return as they put together to face his native Proteas in a three-match sequence.

England had gained simply one among their 17 earlier Tests earlier than their new red-ball management duo took cost this season.

But they’ve since turn out to be a remodeled group, with an ideal report of 4 wins in as many matches heading into Wednesday’s first Test in opposition to South Africa at Lord’s.

That report features a 3-0 sequence win over world champions New Zealand, the place England chased down targets of 277, 299 and 296.

England then made gentle of a seemingly stiff pursuit of 378 within the Covid-delayed fifth Test in opposition to India at Edgbaston.

“Mind-blowing, to be honest,” Procter advised AFP in London. “Watching on television, the way England have played has been mind-blowing, it really is.”

An excellent all-rounder, famend for each his dynamic quick bowling and aggressive batting, the 75-year-old Procter performed in simply seven Tests earlier than his worldwide profession was lower quick by South Africa’s apartheid-enforced exile from the world sport.

But having spent a big a part of his profession taking part in for Gloucestershire within the hard-nosed atmosphere of Seventies English county cricket, Procter has been struck by England’s efforts to “dilute” the worry of defeat.

“Looking back over all the years of Test cricket the initial attitude has always been, ‘Let’s make sure we don’t lose’,’ Then it’s, ‘If we can win, we win’,” he mentioned.

“This England team have changed all that. Of course, losing still matters but it’s about going for the victory. It’s been a breath of fresh air and I hope it rubs off on other teams.”

He added: “That fear of losing hasn’t been dispersed, but when you dilute it the way England hierarchy have, you are going to get some absorbing Test matches.

“Sure, they will come unstuck. There’s little question it should occur, however I believe they have the character to drag by way of. If they proceed taking part in the way in which they’re, they will solely get to the highest.”

Procter, however, believes South Africa could prove a match for England.

Since opener Dean Elgar became captain of the Test side in March 2021, the Proteas have won seven out of nine matches.

They boast an impressive pace attack, although doubts remain over whether Kagiso Rabada will be fit to play at Lord’s following an ankle injury, with Duanne Olivier already ruled out of the entire series by a hip problem.

But the likes of Anrich Nortje and towering left-armer Marco Jansen could still pose problems for England.

“South Africa have crushed India (at dwelling in January), they’ve crushed New Zealand once they batted first on a green-top (in Christchurch in March),” said Procter. “The batters are actually beginning to apply themselves.”

“South Africa are punching above their weight, however so are England. We’ve received two sides who’re taking part in above themselves, it should be an interesting sequence.”