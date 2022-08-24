SA Greens to back free hospital parking

Legislation to proceed free parking for hospital staff will probably be launched into the South Australian parliament subsequent month.

Greens MP Robert Simms will search to amend authorities laws already earlier than the home that stops massive procuring centres charging retail staff for parking.

The Greens need to prolong the identical provisions to hospital staff, together with cleaners, orderlies, nurses and clerical employees.

Mr Simms stated the COVID-19 pandemic and a tricky flu season had taken their toll on hospital staff and the federal government was scuffling with retention and recruitment.

“Victoria and NSW have provided thank you bonus payments to their workers, while in SA the government has dumped their free car parking and public transport,” he stated.

“The Greens amendment would prevent public hospitals from slugging their workers with car parking fees.

“It’s a small gesture however a technique of recognising the important service of those staff.”

Free parking and free public transport was introduced for hospital workers as the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

But it came to and when the government lifted the state’s emergency management declaration earlier this year.

The issue prompted a strike last week by hospital workers with unions claiming the move could cost some up to $1300 a year at a time when cost of living pressures were soaring.

The government has maintained its position that the special measures were always meant to come to an end.

It stated any provision at no cost parking ought to be thought of as a part of future enterprise settlement negotiations.